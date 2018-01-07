CPD: Woman uninjured after suspect shoots up car from another vehicle

Columbia police is searching this vehicle that fled a shooting of another car with a woman inside on Jan. 4. (Source: Surveillance images/Columbia Police)

The Columbia Police Department is looking for a vehicle that allegedly fired shots from inside at a woman as she drove.

CPD says the incident happened on Jan. 4 around 9 p.m. The 22-year-old female victim says she was driving along Water Street when the suspect vehicle fired multiple shots into her car.

She was not physically injured and was able to drive to North Main Street to call 911.

Police believe the suspect's vehicle is a newer model Jeep Cherokee.

The Crime Scene Unit collected evidence at the initial shooting scene.

Who shot at a woman's car while she drove on Water Street? Thankfully she wasn't physically injured. Take a look at these surveillance pictures of the suspect's car.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

