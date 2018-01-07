PARENTS: Here are the school delays for Monday, Jan. 8

A handful of school districts in the Midlands will operate on delayed schedules on Monday, Jan. 8.

Most of the delays stem from frosty and hazardous roadways from the frigid temperatures that have made the Midlands home in the last week.

Some of those closures include:

Sumter School District - delayed for 2 hours on Monday

Chesterfield County School District - delayed 2 hours on Monday

Clarendon County School District 2 - delayed 2 hours on Monday

Clarendon County School District 3 - delayed for 2 1/2 hours on Monday

