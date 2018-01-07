Clemson WR McCloud leaving early for NFL draft

Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft, becoming the first of several Tiger underclassmen who could go pro.More >>
Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.More >>
USA Basketball is coming to Columbia to give local children a chance to compete and learn more about basketball.More >>
