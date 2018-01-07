Cunningham leads No. 15 Missouri to upset of No. 4 Gamecocks

Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft, becoming the first of several Tiger underclassmen who could go pro.More >>
Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.More >>
USA Basketball is coming to Columbia to give local children a chance to compete and learn more about basketball.More >>
A first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the league leader in sacks and tackles for loss in 2017, Montez Sweat has unfinished business in Starkville as the defensive end announced Saturday morning that he will return to Mississippi State for his senior season in 2018.More >>
College Football Playoff fans have an opportunity to enjoy the weekend ahead of Monday night's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.More >>
Both Alabama and Georgia both hit the road for Atlanta Friday ahead of Monday night's big SEC Showdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.More >>
Montgomery's Hyundai plant is getting into the spirit for Monday's CFP National Championship Game with several "team spirit" events planned.More >>
Governor Nathan Deal proclaimed on Twitter that Friday is for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
