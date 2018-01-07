Trio uses crowbars, sledgehammer to break into Sumter grocery store

Trio uses crowbars, sledgehammer to break into Sumter grocery st - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

(Source: Surveillance images/Sumter County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Surveillance images/Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
Sumter deputies are on the lookout for three suspects they say broke into a grocery store early Sunday morning. 

The crime happened at the Piggly Wiggly, located at US Highway 15 South and Guignard Drive in Sumter around 2:50 a.m. and going into the store's office. 

The incident was captured on the store's surveillance system and shows the suspects leaving the scene empty-handed. 

The estimated damage to the doors is $1,000. 

Anyone who can identify them is asked to call Investigator Nelson Rosario at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC. You do not have to give your name and might get a reward of up to $1,000.

