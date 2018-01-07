No injuries reported in Lee Co. house fire

Lee County fire officials say they battled a blaze at a Bishopville home on Saturday night but says no one was injured. (Source: Lee County Fire/Twitter)

Lee County fire officials extinguished a blaze at a Bishopville home on Saturday night but say no one was injured.

The single-family home was located on Bay Street. There are no injuries reported and the home was undergoing renovations at the time.

There are no details on the cost of damages or what caused the fire.

Fire officials say crews battling the fire encountered freezing temperatures and ice for several hours as the quelled the fire.

Delayed 1/6/2017 19:30 Single Family Dwelling Fire Bay Street Bishopville last evening. No injuries home was under renovation. Firefighters faced freezing temperatures and ice for several hours.#leefirerescue pic.twitter.com/M6XaaNEPlv — Lee County Fire (@LeeCountyFire) January 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.