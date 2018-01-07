Yes, there is an adorable birthday outfit available for your dog

If you've ever wanted to get your dog a birthday outfit, one does exist! Kmart Australia unveiled an outfit perfect for your dog's birthday celebration. (Source: Kmart Australia Instagram screenshot)

If you've ever wanted to get your dog a birthday outfit, one does exist!

Kmart Australia, owned by Wesfarmers, unveiled an outfit perfect for your dog's birthday celebration. The retailer posted photos of the shirt and matching hat to social media on Jan. 5 and fans seem to love it!

The items are priced at $4 each, or $3.15 in American dollars, so for $8, or $6.26 US, you can give your dog a reason to never celebrate his or her birthday again unless they are getting a really big bone.

The shirts come in small, medium, large, and extra large sizes on the Kmart Australia website. The shirt says "Happy Birthday to me." Who is me, the dog might wonder? You are because you're a really good boy, yes, you are.

The U.S. Kmart and Australia Kmart are owned by different companies, so it's not likely that the U.S. version will follow suit and sell the items. It also does not appear that the website allows shipping to the U.S.

