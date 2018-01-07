RCSD: Argument led to shooting at Columbia bar, 1 injured

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Claudia Drive early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. where a verbal altercation led to a physical altercation, deputies say.

Deputies went to the My Place Restaurant and Bar where the male victim had been in a fight and was shot in the upper body and had cuts on his face.

Dispatch told deputies that the victim was taken to Providence Hospital when they arrived. No other details were given about the reason for the fight, the victim's condition, or the identification of any suspects.

