Suspects detained in shooting that injured 1 on Monticello Rd.

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting where one person was shot and two suspects were taken into custody.

The shooting happened on Monticello Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday. A citizen flagged down a deputy and reported the shooting location. Witnesses at the scene gave the description of two suspects, who were later found.

The reason for the shooting was not given by deputies, but the victim was shot in the lower body and taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. He is expected to be OK.

