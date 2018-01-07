WATCH: Dick Pritchett live eagle camera from southwest Florida

The popular Dick Prichett Real Estate live eagle camera is up and running as they follow the exploits of Harriet the eagle and her newest mate and their journey into parenthood. (Source: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam/YouTube screenshot)
This is the sixth year of the eagle cam, located in North Fort Myers, FL. The nest sits on private property owned by Dick Pritchett Real Estate and has used the property's Slash Pine tree at their home since 2006.
The original eagle couple, Ozzie and Harriet, began capturing the meaning of the circle of life until Ozzie passed away in 2015.
Sunday, January 7 2018 11:38 PM EST2018-01-08 04:38:17 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 2:08 AM EST2018-01-08 07:08:36 GMT
Talk-show host, actress, producer and humanitarian Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a speech referencing the civil rights movement as well as the Me Too movement.More >>
Talk-show host, actress, producer and humanitarian Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a speech referencing the civil rights movement as well as the Me Too movement.More >>
Friday, January 5 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-01-05 23:07:03 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 2:00 AM EST2018-01-08 07:00:14 GMT
When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a...
When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a crackdown.
Sunday, January 7 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-01-07 23:28:08 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 1:42 AM EST2018-01-08 06:42:42 GMT
An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will...
An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will not happen.