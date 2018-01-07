WATCH: Dick Pritchett live eagle camera from southwest Florida

The popular Dick Prichett Real Estate live eagle camera is up and running as they follow the exploits of Harriet the eagle and her newest mate and their journey into parenthood. (Source: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam/YouTube screenshot)

The popular Dick Pritchett Real Estate live eagle camera is up and running as they follow the exploits of Harriet the eagle and her newest mate and their journey into parenthood.

This is the sixth year of the eagle cam, located in North Fort Myers, FL. The nest sits on private property owned by Dick Pritchett Real Estate and has used the property's Slash Pine tree at their home since 2006.

The original eagle couple, Ozzie and Harriet, began capturing the meaning of the circle of life until Ozzie passed away in 2015.

Now a new eagle, M15, has joined Harriet in expanding the eagle population. Two eaglets hatched just before the New Year.

You can watch a live stream here. WARNING: Animal carcasses may appear in the nest. Eagles are birds of prey and need to eat.

For more information on the Southwest Florida eagle camera, check out the fact sheet below.

