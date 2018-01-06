Victim in three car collision on Bluff Road identified by Coroner

The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim who died in a three-car collision on Bluff Road Friday evening.

The coroner said Howard Victor Henderson, III, 20, of Hopkins, died from blunt trauma of the neck at the scene of the collision.

It happened just before 6 p.m.

Troopers said a Henderson was driving east on Bluff Road when he went into the westbound lane of the road and hit an oncoming car. Another car in the westbound lanes then hit Henderson again.

The driver of the first car that was hit was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third car suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

