CFD: Victim in fatal condo fire went back in burning home to save wife

Columbia Fire officials have confirmed that one person died in a condo fire that caused officials to close down a portion of Decker Boulevard Saturday morning.

Fire officials said they received the call for the fire on the 6000 block of Cleaton Road in the Point Arcadia neighborhood shortly after 7 a.m.

"We had heavy fire all the way throughout this apartment so it got a pretty good head start on us," Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said.

Crews were able to douse the flames and reported that three condos were significantly damaged. Six people are now without a home due to the fire.

Fire officials are calling the victim, who has yet to be identified by the coroner, a hero. They say the victim's wife told them he ran back into the burning home to save her from the fire. While she was able to make it out safely, he was not.

"She said that she thought that her husband was still on the inside," Chief Jenkins said. "Once we got it knocked down and began to search, we did discover one person on the inside."

A neighbor agrees with calling the victim a hero.

"I do, and if you knew them before, you would know that they were kind of a unit together. They loved each other very much," Michelle Cockfield said.

The victim in this Point Arcadia Condo Fire was a husband who ran out, but noticed his wife was inside. He went in, woke her up. She got out, he didn’t. According to fire officials. Those in the area, calling him a hero. pic.twitter.com/GU9QWV7IOE — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) January 6, 2018

Officials closed Decker Boulevard between O’Neil Court and Cleaton Road for a short time Saturday morning as they fought the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal. Check back for updates.

#TheCFD on 6905 Cleaton Rd Pointe Arcadia 2 story condos working structure fire #scnews pic.twitter.com/LmYv1LqjLA — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 6, 2018

#UPDATE #TheCFD confirms one victim recovered RC Coroner on scene cause of fire under investigation by RC Fire Marshal total of 6 displaced @RedCrossSC notified #scnews pic.twitter.com/71nf66KeqG — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.