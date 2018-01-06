CFD: Victim in fatal condo fire went back in burning home to sav - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CFD: Victim in fatal condo fire went back in burning home to save wife

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: CFD) (Source: CFD)
(Source: CFD) (Source: CFD)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Fire officials have confirmed that one person died in a condo fire that caused officials to close down a portion of Decker Boulevard Saturday morning. 

Fire officials said they received the call for the fire on the 6000 block of Cleaton Road in the Point Arcadia neighborhood shortly after 7 a.m.

"We had heavy fire all the way throughout this apartment so it got a pretty good head start on us," Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said. 

Crews were able to douse the flames and reported that three condos were significantly damaged.  Six people are now without a home due to the fire. 

Fire officials are calling the victim, who has yet to be identified by the coroner, a hero. They say the victim's wife told them he ran back into the burning home to save her from the fire. While she was able to make it out safely, he was not. 

"She said that she thought that her husband was still on the inside," Chief Jenkins said. "Once we got it knocked down and began to search, we did discover one person on the inside."

A neighbor agrees with calling the victim a hero. 

"I do, and if you knew them before, you would know that they were kind of a unit together. They loved each other very much," Michelle Cockfield said. 

Officials closed Decker Boulevard between O’Neil Court and Cleaton Road for a short time Saturday morning as they fought the fire.  

The fire remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly