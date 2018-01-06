Driver who refused to stop for traffic stop, crashed into home identified as 56-year-old convicted felon

Columbia Police have identified the driver who refused to stop for a traffic stop and crashed into a home late Friday night as a convicted felon.

Kelvin Swinney, 56, is facing several charges including two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a stolen pistol, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Just before 2 a.m., officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop with Swinney on the 3800 block of Devine Street when he refused to stop.

At the intersection of Beltline Boulevard and Datura Road Swinney ran off the road and hit a tree before he partially crashed into a home on the 900 block of Beltline Boulevard and overturned.

Officers took Swinney to the hospital out of precaution where he was cleared by medical staff to go to jail.

Officers found two handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Charleston, in Swinney’s car when they searched it. Swinney is also wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Irmo Police Department on vehicle-related charges.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has stepped in to investigate the crash, per protocol.

