Driver who refused to stop for traffic stop, crashed into home identified as 56-year-old convicted felon

The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.More >>
More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.More >>
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.More >>
Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.More >>
Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.More >>
A condominium fire in Richland County Saturday morning caused officials to close down a portion of Decker Boulevard.More >>
A driver who refused to stop for a traffic stop crashed into a home in Columbia late Friday night.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a...More >>
When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a crackdown.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was killed in a three-car collision on Bluff Road Friday evening.More >>
Former Gamecock quarterback Perry Orth dropped by the 10 Friday afternoon.More >>
A multiple-vehicle accident on Bluff Road has resulted in a fatality, Richland County Coroner's Office has confirmed.More >>
