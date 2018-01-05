FIRST ALERT: Dangerously cold weather continues this weekend, but mild weather is on the way

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team continues to track dangerously cold weather as we move through your weekend. In fact, First Alert Days have been posted for Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, we'll start the day with temperatures in the teens. Highs will climb into the upper 30s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will drop into the teens again Saturday night into Sunday morning. However, because of the winds, it likely feels like the single digits for several areas.

Wind Chill Advisories may be issued from the National Weather Service. We’ll keep an eye on it. Then, by the afternoon, we’ll see the high temperatures in the low 40s.

As of Friday, Jan. 5, we have had nine consecutive days with below-average low temperatures at Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Of those nine days, we have had four consecutive days with low temperatures in the teens. By Saturday night, we're forecasting temperatures in the teens again. So, plan ahead and think about your pets, plants, elderly neighbors and the pipes at your home.

A warming trend is on the way, though. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll see highs in the 60s by Thursday and Friday.

Also, on Monday, we’ll have to watch out for the arrival of some rain that will move into the viewing area from the west. If the rain moves in early in the day, a little freezing rain could develop before our temperatures warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Monday afternoon. We’ll keep an eye on it. An Alert Day has been posted for Monday.

