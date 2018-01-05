FIRST ALERT: After days of below-average cold, when will we see a warm-up?

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team continues to track dangerously cold weather as we move through your weekend. In fact, Sunday is our last FIRST ALERT day for the foreseeable future.

Highs on Sunday will not climb very much and settle in the upper 30s. You’ll notice more cloud cover moving in through the day ahead of our next weather maker that will bring showers by Monday and into Tuesday.

Unsettled weather will push into the region from the west. Rain chance will be low, and so will the temperatures. At this point, all indications show that temperatures will be above freezing while the showers are in the area, so there is a good chance of a cold rain and not a wintry mix. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, but that is just the beginning, highs will warm up to near 70s by the end of the week.

As of Saturday, Jan. 6, we have had 10 consecutive days with below-average low temperatures at Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Of those 10 days, we have had five consecutive days with low temperatures in the teens. By Sunday night, it will be frigid again. So, plan ahead and think about your pets, plants, elderly neighbors and the pipes at your home.

A warming trend is on the way, though. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll see highs in the 60s by Thursday and Friday.

