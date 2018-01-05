Investigators on the scene of a deadly crash in Richland Co. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Investigators on the scene of a deadly crash in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A vehicle collision on Bluff Road has resulted in a fatality, the Richland County Coroner's Office has confirmed. 

The accident happened south of Lower Richland Boulevard Friday evening. 

Details are limited at this time; check back for more updates. 

