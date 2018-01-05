Sheriff: Thief stole horse saddles, riding equipment from Lake Wateree farm

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is looking for a thief that stole several saddles, riding equipment, and other items from a Lake Wateree farm. (Source: Surveillance image/Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is looking for a thief that stole several saddles, riding equipment, and other items from a Lake Wateree farm.

Deputies say the suspect stole five saddles, horse riding equipment, and a pressure washer from a farm between Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31.

Surveillance video shows a man stealing the items.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying this individual on video. If the identity of this individual is known, please contact The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-635-4141.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.