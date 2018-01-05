3rd suspect arrested in Meadowlark subdivision murder investigation

Tafarae Pelzer is charged with murder, attempted murder and carjacking. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

A third man wanted in a deadly Richland County shooting from late 2017 has been arrested, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Tafarae Pelzer has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and carjacking. Two others have already been arrested and charged with the crime.

The trio is accused of the deadly Dec. 16 shooting along Silver Oak Circle in the Meadowlake subdivision. Austin Ross was killed and another victim ended up paralyzed.

All three suspects are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.