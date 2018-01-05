Midlands man shot by park ranger charged with assault, vehicle break-in

A Batesburg man is facing several charges after he assaulted a McCormick County sheriff's deputy following an arrest. (Source: McCormick County Jail)

A Batesburg man is facing several charges after he assaulted a McCormick County sheriff's deputy following an arrest.

SLED says Robert Clay Stills, 47, of Batesburg, was arrested on Nov. 30, 2017, in connection with breaking into a vehicle at Hickory Knob State Park in McCormick County.

He was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel/lubricants are stored. Following his arrest, he hit a deputy in the face as he was being taken into custody.

Stills was shot and wounded during the incident by a state park ranger who confronted him during the break-in. SLED noted in December following the shooting that there was no dash cam or body cam video of the incident.

His first charge is a felony where, if convicted, he could face up to five years in prison, a $1,000 fine, or both. The assault charge is a misdemeanor where, if convicted, he could face up to three years in prison, a $2,500 fine, or both.

Stills was booked at the McCormick County Detention Center. SLED investigated the case per the request of the SC Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and the McCormick Co. Sheriff's Department.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

