Traffic slowed on I-20 WB near Broad River bridge following tractor trailer fire

A tractor-trailer fire has slowed traffic on I-20 westbound. (Source: WIS viewer)

Columbia fire crews have extinguished a tractor-trailer fire on I-20 westbound near the Broad River Bridge.

Traffic has slowed in this area and commuters are urged to find an alternate route.

There is no word on what caused the fire but fire officials say there are no injuries.

Follow traffic across the Midlands here: http://bit.ly/2xWhMMG

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.