Water main break in downtown Columbia causes traffic delays

A water main break is causing traffic delays near the Elmwood Avenue and North Main intersection. (Source: WIS)

Columbia Water has experienced a water main break near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and North Main Street.

According to City of Columbia Water and Sewer, traffic is moving in all directions but there will be limited access to Main Street from Elmwood Avenue while the repairs are being completed.

Officials advise drivers in the area to follow all posted detours and expect traffic delays until work is complete.

For questions about street closures and detours, call Customer Care at 545-3300.

Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.