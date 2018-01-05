Firefighters work fire at abandoned home in Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Firefighters work fire at abandoned home in Columbia

Firefighters work fire at abandoned home in Columbia

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Pictures from the WIS tower cam show the smoke from the fire. (Source: WIS) Pictures from the WIS tower cam show the smoke from the fire. (Source: WIS)

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned home, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

That fire is on Howell Avenue across from Booker Street.

No word on any injuries.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly