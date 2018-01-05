McMaster looks to tax cut for vets, first responders as act of appreciation

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a series of tax cut proposals for veterans and first responders.

Surrounded by those very same folks, McMaster said his proposal is a nod to them and an act of appreciation. It's also a way to get more officers into South Carolina as there are shortages in most departments statewide.

McMaster wants to exempt the military, law enforcement, firefighter and peace officer retirement from state income tax. That equals to about $8.5 million.

It’s a proposal, that would have to be approved by the General Assembly.

