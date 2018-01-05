McMaster looks to tax cut for vets, first responders as act of appreciation

The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.More >>
Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted the video last week of her dog, Secret, pulling a sled up a snow-topped hill, stepping aboard and taking a ride.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the Mega Ball, 10.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.More >>
Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.More >>
Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.More >>
A driver who refused to stop for a traffic stop crashed into a home in Columbia late Friday night.More >>
Former Gamecock quarterback Perry Orth dropped by the 10 Friday afternoon.More >>
A multiple-vehicle accident on Bluff Road has resulted in a fatality, Richland County Coroner's Office has confirmed.More >>
When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a...More >>
A wheelchair-bound woman who died in a house fire Friday morning has been identified.More >>
The episode is known to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors and is likely of interest to them as they look into whether Trump's actions as president amount to improper efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.More >>
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.More >>
A Batesburg man is facing several charges after he assaulted a McCormick County sheriff's deputy following an arrest.More >>
