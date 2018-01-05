Woman, 34, identified in early morning Lexington County crash

The driver killed in an early morning Lexington County crash has been identified.

Crystal Marie Padgett, 34, of Gaston was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the accident, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

At 2:15 a.m. Friday, Padgett's 2004 Kia ran off the left side of Calks Ferry Road and struck a tree. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

A passenger in the vehicle, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, has been transported to Palmetto Health Richland with non-life-threatening injuries.

