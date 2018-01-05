Two-alarm structure fire at vacant business on Two Notch Road

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
The two hardware bugs affect computer processors found in many of the world's personal computers and smartphones.More >>
The two hardware bugs affect computer processors found in many of the world's personal computers and smartphones.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
An 84-year-old wheelchair-bound woman died in a house fire Friday morning, according to the Lee County Fire Department.More >>
An 84-year-old wheelchair-bound woman died in a house fire Friday morning, according to the Lee County Fire Department.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
The episode is known to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors and is likely of interest to them as they look into whether Trump's actions as president amount to improper efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.More >>
The episode is known to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors and is likely of interest to them as they look into whether Trump's actions as president amount to improper efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.More >>
Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.More >>
Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.More >>
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a news conference Friday to discuss what he's calling a "special announcement" for those who serve in uniform.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a news conference Friday to discuss what he's calling a "special announcement" for those who serve in uniform.More >>
The two hardware bugs affect computer processors found in many of the world's personal computers and smartphones.More >>
The two hardware bugs affect computer processors found in many of the world's personal computers and smartphones.More >>
A South Korean official says the two Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday.More >>
A South Korean official says the two Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday.More >>
In the newly released book, Stephen Bannon, described a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and Russians during the campaign as "treasonous.”More >>
In the newly released book, Stephen Bannon, described a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and Russians during the campaign as "treasonous.”More >>
One person is dead after a car crash on Calks Ferry Road this morning.More >>
One person is dead after a car crash on Calks Ferry Road this morning.More >>