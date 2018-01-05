Two-alarm structure fire at vacant business on Two Notch Road - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two-alarm structure fire at vacant business on Two Notch Road

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Columbia Fire Department) (Source: Columbia Fire Department)
(Source: Columbia Fire Department) (Source: Columbia Fire Department)

Columbia firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a vacant business.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, that two-alarm fire is in a vacant structure on the 3100 block of Two Notch Road. 

Firefighters say the integrity of the building's roof is in question.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly