RCSD: 1 hurt in shooting following argument

Richland County deputies are searching for two men after an argument led to a man being shot off Monticello Road.

It happened Wednesday just after 7 p.m.

Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, said deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Richcreek Road and found a man who had been shot in the lower body. Wilson said the victim knows the two suspects involved and said they started shooting after an argument.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

