Swansea Water Department issues boil water advisory for entire town of Swansea

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
The episode is known to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors and is likely of interest to them as they look into whether Trump's actions as president amount to improper efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.More >>
A South Korean official says the two Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
President Donald Trump directed his White House counsel to urge Attorney General Jeff Sessions to not recuse himself from the Justice Department's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.More >>
President Donald Trump directed his White House counsel to urge Attorney General Jeff Sessions to not recuse himself from the Justice Department's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.More >>
The two hardware bugs affect computer processors found in many of the world's personal computers and smartphones.More >>
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.More >>
A mattress is set up on the floor of the living room covered in a pile of blankets, it's the only place in the house the Boiling Springs family can sleep to stay warm but not for long. The small family won a new HVAC system in a giveaway.More >>
