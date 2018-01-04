Swansea Water Department issues boil water advisory for entire town of Swansea

A boil water advisory has been issued for the entire town of Swansea in Lexington County due to a water main line break.

Officials urge customers of the Swansea water system to vigorously boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used.

They say no contamination has been confirmed in the system, however, low pressure in the water system leaves the potential for contamination to exist. Customers are being urged to boil their water as a precautionary measure.

Officials also urge customers to not leave their faucets or spigots on in anticipation of the water returning.

“Once the leak is repaired, the system needs time to allow the pressure to build until full service is restored,” the Swansea Water Department said in a statement released Thursday night. “Please allow at least one hour prior to normal usage (i.e. showering or flushing toilets) for the pressure to build in the water lines. Also, anticipate some chlorine presence in the water as the system is being disinfected to ensure no contamination has occurred.”

Officials said water system personnel have isolated the main break and water pressure is returning to normal.

Anyone with any questions can call the Town Water Department at 568-2835.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.