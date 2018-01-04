Columbia apartment fire leaves 4 without a home

Columbia Fire officials responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon near Decker Boulevard.

Just before 3 p.m., fire officials reported the fire was on the 300 block of Meredith Square in the Meredith Square Apartment complex.

Officials said heavy smoke and fire could be seen when they arrived on the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the fire.

Two townhouses were damaged in the fire with one of them being a total loss. Four people were displaced in total.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal.

