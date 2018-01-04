Former Gamecock soccer star to compete in USA soccer training camp

Former South Carolina forward Savannah McCaskill has received an invitation to participate in the USA Women’s National Team’s first training camp of the year.
McCaskill will be among 25 of the best players in the world during the camp in Carson, California. The former Chapin star competed for the USA U-23 squad just a year ago.
Most recently, McCaskill led the Gamecocks to their first-ever College Cup appearance in Orlando. She ended her career with a program record 17 game-winning goals and 114 points, which places her third all-time in the South Carolina record books.
The two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year will begin camp on Jan. 6.
(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.
Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football...More >>
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley throws a pass against Michigan during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
For Gamecock fans, the outcome of the game looked as gloomy as the weather in Tampa early on. However, South Carolina rallied in the second half posting 23 unanswered points to come away with a 26-19 win over Michigan.
Justin Jackson ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 20 Northwestern held off Kentucky 24-23 in a Music City Bowl that might be remembered more for injuries, ejections and a wild finish.More >>
