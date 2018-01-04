Former Gamecock soccer star to compete in USA soccer training camp

Former South Carolina forward Savannah McCaskill has received an invitation to participate in the USA Women’s National Team’s first training camp of the year.

McCaskill will be among 25 of the best players in the world during the camp in Carson, California. The former Chapin star competed for the USA U-23 squad just a year ago.

Most recently, McCaskill led the Gamecocks to their first-ever College Cup appearance in Orlando. She ended her career with a program record 17 game-winning goals and 114 points, which places her third all-time in the South Carolina record books.

The two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year will begin camp on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.