Midlands high school to host USA Basketball Open Court - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands high school to host USA Basketball Open Court

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: USA Basketball/Twitter) (Source: USA Basketball/Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

USA Basketball is coming to Columbia to give local children a chance to compete and learn more about basketball.

The USA Basketball Open Court program will be held at Eau Claire High on Sundays from Jan. 7 through April 8. Children from ages 6 to 17 will have the opportunity to play five-on-five, three-on-three, compete in skills game, or sharpen techniques at various stations.

Children from ages 6 to 9 will be allowed to play in sessions from 1-2 p.m. Children ages 10 to 12 can play from 2-4 p.m. and children from ages 13 to 17 can compete from 4-6 p.m.

Anyone participating in the Open Court sessions are required to submit a waiver signed by a parent or guardian before participating in their first session. The waivers will be available at Eau Claire High.

For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly