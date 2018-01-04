Midlands high school to host USA Basketball Open Court

USA Basketball is coming to Columbia to give local children a chance to compete and learn more about basketball.

The USA Basketball Open Court program will be held at Eau Claire High on Sundays from Jan. 7 through April 8. Children from ages 6 to 17 will have the opportunity to play five-on-five, three-on-three, compete in skills game, or sharpen techniques at various stations.

Children from ages 6 to 9 will be allowed to play in sessions from 1-2 p.m. Children ages 10 to 12 can play from 2-4 p.m. and children from ages 13 to 17 can compete from 4-6 p.m.

Anyone participating in the Open Court sessions are required to submit a waiver signed by a parent or guardian before participating in their first session. The waivers will be available at Eau Claire High.

