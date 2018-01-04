Deputies in search of man wanted for burglary

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for burglarizing a home.

According to Lt. Curtis Wilson, deputies arrived at a home located on the 100 block of Clearmeadow Drive on October 30 regarding the burglary. There, suspects forced open the back door of the home. Inside the home, 47-year-old James Precia stole several necklaces and a Honda pressure washer.

Officials say the total value of the stolen items, including the items damaged in the home during the burglary, is estimated to be more than $1,500.

Precia was identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene from a fingerprint left at the scene.

If you have any information about Precia’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.