SLED: Aiken County man charged with threatening sheriff via social media, assaulting agent

An Aiken County man was arrested Wednesday for threatening Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt and injuring a SLED agent after being taken into custody, according to SLED.

According to the SLED warrant, David Solomon Ballard, 33, of Jackson, SC, threatened Hunt via social media. Ballard was charged with threatening life, person, or family of a public official- a felony with a penalty of up to 5 years in prison, a fine of $5,000, or both.

Ballard also intentionally kicked a door, striking a SLED agent's hand and causing serious injury, the SLED warrant said. He was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature- a felony with a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

