Midlands sheriff: Stay off icy roads because deputies will not be able to help you

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is telling county residents to stay off the roads because critical resources are being used up.

In a post on their Facebook page, Sheriff Timothy Baxley said weather conditions, traffic accidents, and multiple calls of service are forcing him to tell residents to stay home.

"If you must travel for any necessary reasons, including work, please make your travel preparations well in advance, as the Sheriff's Office WILL NOT be able to accommodate you due to our resources being used for LIFE SAFETY," Baxley wrote. "If you have to work this evening or tomorrow, please begin making those travel arrangements now, as we will not be able to assist you with travel."

A winter storm pounded parts of the eastern Midlands toward the coast on Wednesday, bringing freezing temperatures and inches of snow to many cities and towns.

Freezing temperatures on Thursday morning only exacerbated the problems.

