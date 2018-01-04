Midlands sheriff: Stay off icy roads because deputies will not be able to help you

The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.More >>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
Districts around the Midlands are beginning to announce changes to the scheduling on Friday, January 5 as a result of winter weather.More >>
In the newly released book, Stephen Bannon, described a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and Russians during the campaign as "treasonous.”More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for burglarizing a home.More >>
An Aiken County man was arrested Wednesday for threatening Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt and injuring a SLED agent after being taken into custody, according to SLED.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a bank on Saint Andrews Road that was robbed.More >>
The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is telling county residents to stay off the roads because critical resources are being used up.More >>
