McMaster activates SC National Guard to assist in winter recovery

Gov. Henry McMaster authorized 20 South Carolina National Guardsman to assist in the recovery of areas affected by winter weather today.

Resources will be deployed to assist South Carolina Highway Patrol and South Carolina Department of Transportation along the Interstate 95 corridor and other affected areas.

"There are South Carolinians in need right now, and as always, the National Guard is ready, willing, and able to answer the call of duty and help the brave men and women at the Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation working to provide aid," McMaster said.

Two Vehicle Recovery Teams and liaison personnel will assist impacted counties near the coast affected by snow and ice. A VRT traditionally consists of a Heavy Recovery Truck and two High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles with soldiers who rotate 24 hour operations. The National Guard stands ready to deploy more resources as needed.

Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr. advises citizens to stay off the roads during this time.

"We are there to assist in this team effort to ensure the roadways stay clear, especially as temperatures drop into the night hours and roads have potential for increased ice," said Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr., the adjutant general for S.C. "Our citizens should exercise caution, stay off the roads in affected areas, and follow advisories from their county emergency management personnel."

