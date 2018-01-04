UPDATE: Suspect arrested in St. Andrews bank robbery during York Co. traffic stop

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has arrested the suspect wanted in Thursday's bank robbery on St. Andrews Road.

According to sheriff's department, Denzell Labrew, 22, was arrested in York County on Friday and is charged with robbing the Wells Fargo near Bush River Road.

Sheriff's department spokesman Adam Myrick said Labrew entered the bank with a knife, hopped over the counter, grabbed cash, and fled the scene.

Labrew was detained in a traffic stop by State Troopers. He was also wanted on burglary charges in Lexington County.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.