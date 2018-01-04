Investigators release photo of St. Andrews bank robbery suspect

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a bank on Saint Andrews Road that was robbed.

According to sheriff's department, that bank robbery happened at the Wells Fargo near Bush River Road.

Sheriff's department spokesman Adam Myrick said the man entered the bank with a knife, hopped over the counter, grabbed cash, and fled the scene.

Sheriff's deputies are currently on the hunt for a black male wearing corduroy pants, a camouflage jacket, and a backpack.

Investigators are interviewing bank employees for further details.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.