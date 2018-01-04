'You know you want me,' woman tells man before exposing her rear end to him, police say

Columbia Police are seeking a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.

According to the CPD incident report, the woman walked into the Enterprise car rental branch on Greystone on Dec. 30 and began talking to an employee.

That's when things took a turn.

The report says the woman walked behind the counter, pulled down her pants, and began shaking her "fully exposed" rear end to the clerk while saying, "you know you want me."

The woman, according to the report, then walked outside the business and continued to harass the employee by pulling up her shirt and placing her breasts on the store's window.

The woman then left the area.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

