Police arrest woman who exposed herself saying, 'You know you want me' at car rental store

Kanisha Ann Shani Wall, 32, was arrested by officers at her home on Bryton Trace. (Source: Columbia Police)

Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.

Kanisha Ann Shani Wall, 32, was arrested by officers at her home on Bryton Trace. She is facing an indecent exposure charge.

According to the CPD incident report, the Wall walked into the Enterprise car rental branch on Greystone on Dec. 30 and began talking to an employee.

That's when things took a turn.

The report says she then walked behind the counter, pulled down her pants, and began shaking her "fully exposed" rear end to the clerk while saying, "you know you want me."

Wall, according to the report, then walked outside the business and continued to harass the employee by pulling up her shirt and placing her breasts on the store's window.

The woman then left the area.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.