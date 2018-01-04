Coroner: Ice was the issue in fatal Interstate 20 accident

Icy conditions caused by freezing cold temperatures following Wednesday's winter weather was the cause of an accident that killed a Darlington County man on Interstate 20, officials say.

Kershaw County Coroner David West said Arther Ted Cumbie, Jr. died from blunt force trauma and massive head injuries due to an accident near mile marker 103 on I-20 Wednesday.

West said Cumbie's car left the road, went into the median, and hit several trees there.

A witness told investigators they saw Cumbie's truck slide on the interstate before it left the roadway.

Cumbie was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.