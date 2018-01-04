SCDOT, SCHP officials urge extreme caution as many interstates a - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCDOT, SCHP officials urge extreme caution as many interstates are covered in snow, ice

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Many South Carolina interstates looked just like this on Wednesday. (Source: SCDOT) Many South Carolina interstates looked just like this on Wednesday. (Source: SCDOT)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Road conditions around eastern portions of the Midlands are suspect after Wednesday's snowfall froze overnight, leading to icy conditions Thursday morning.

A check of road conditions around Sumter, Clarendon, Lee, and Orangeburg counties show the hard freeze overnight has made parts of Interstate 20, Interstate 95, and Interstate 26 difficult to traverse. 

Secondary roads have also become a concern.

In Lee County, parts of I-20 were covered in ice and snow.

SCDOT workers are spreading salt to main highways in an effort to make the roads passable again. However, officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are urging motorists to remain vigilant and safe.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly