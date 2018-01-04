SCDOT, SCHP officials urge extreme caution as many interstates are covered in snow, ice

Many South Carolina interstates looked just like this on Wednesday. (Source: SCDOT)

Road conditions around eastern portions of the Midlands are suspect after Wednesday's snowfall froze overnight, leading to icy conditions Thursday morning.

A check of road conditions around Sumter, Clarendon, Lee, and Orangeburg counties show the hard freeze overnight has made parts of Interstate 20, Interstate 95, and Interstate 26 difficult to traverse.

Secondary roads have also become a concern.

In Lee County, parts of I-20 were covered in ice and snow.

Lee county: Interstate 20 east @ 114mm and west at the 108mm is extremely difficult to pass due to ice on the roadway and a steep hill. @SCDOTPress is on scene attempting to clear. Avoid traveling unless ABSOLUTELY necessary! pic.twitter.com/YI8zw8DUHP — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) January 4, 2018

SCDOT workers are spreading salt to main highways in an effort to make the roads passable again. However, officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are urging motorists to remain vigilant and safe.

(Some photos taken yesterday along I-95 and I-26 pic.twitter.com/btDxN6OVpI — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) January 4, 2018

