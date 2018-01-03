Fire at Columbia mobile home park leaves 4 without a home

A fire in a Columbia mobile home park damaged three structures with one being a complete loss Wednesday night, according to Columbia Fire officials.

The fire happened on the 1800 block of Bluebird Lane near Two Notch Road.

One structure was a complete loss due to the fire while two other structures had “moderate damage,” according to firefighters. Four people were displaced in total.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal.

Check back for updates.

#TheCFD on scene 1800 Bluebird Ln mobile home park 3 structures damaged w/ 1 complete loss other 2 moderate damage no reported injuries total of 4 displaced cause under investigation by RC Fire Marshal #scnews pic.twitter.com/OcJxhYIjVK — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 4, 2018

