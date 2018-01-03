Police seek two wanted for vandalism, property damage at Lexington school

The Lexington Police Department needs your help finding two suspects wanted for vandalism with property damage at Lexington Middle School.

Both male subjects were captured by surveillance cameras wearing dark colored clothing.

If you have any information regarding the identities of these two subjects, please call Detective Zack Truel at 803-359-6260.

