Highway Patrol investigating after fatal wreck on I-20

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal collision that happened Wednesday evening in Kershaw County.

The wreck happened on Interstate 20 at the 103-mile marker at about 5 p.m.

Troopers said a driver traveling on I-20 EB ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner has not yet released their identity.

The collision remains under investigation by SCHP.

