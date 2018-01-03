Highway Patrol investigating after fatal wreck on I-20 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Highway Patrol investigating after fatal wreck on I-20

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal collision that happened Wednesday evening in Kershaw County.

The wreck happened on Interstate 20 at the 103-mile marker at about 5 p.m.

Troopers said a driver traveling on I-20 EB ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner has not yet released their identity.

The collision remains under investigation by SCHP.  

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly