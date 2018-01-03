'Unattended cooking' led to house fire on Percival Road - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'Unattended cooking' led to house fire on Percival Road

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbia Fire) (Source: Columbia Fire)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Fire officials responded to a fire at a home on Percival Road Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded just before 7 p.m. to a one-story home on the 1700 block of Percival Road.

Officials said heavy smoke could be seen when they first got onto the scene.

The Richland County Fire Marshal's office identified the source of the blaze as "unattended cooking."

No injuries were reported.

