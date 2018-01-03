Firefighters respond to residential fire on Percival Road

Columbia Fire officials responded to a fire at a home on Percival Road Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded just before 7 p.m. to a one-story home on the 1700 block of Percival Road.

Officials said heavy smoke could be seen when they first got onto the scene.

The fire has been extinguished and fortunately, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been released by investigators yet.

Check back for updates.

Delayed Post 6:50: 1700blk Percival Rd 1 story SFD heavy fire/smoke upon arrival no reported injuries #scnews pic.twitter.com/Rec8mZAYME — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.