Sumter PD: Call volume may have cause cell phones users not to reach 911

The Sumter Police Department said cell phone users should be able to reach 911 now.

According to officials, some cell phone users might not have been able to reach the emergency call center due to the volume of calls coming into area cell phone towers.

Officials are not certain when the issue started. However, services provided by the emergency center were not interrupted and dispatchers continued to receive both emergency and non-emergency calls from landlines and some cell phone users.

