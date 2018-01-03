Fire officials battle blaze at West Columbia hotel

Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a hotel in Lexington County Wednesday night.

Fire officials with West Columbia Fire said the blaze was in the laundry facility behind the main building at the American Inn & Suites on the 100 block of McSwain Drive. The call for the fire came in at about 6 p.m.

A WIS viewer who was in the area sent in some pictures from the fire.

The Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, and West Columbia Fire Departments responded and assisted with battling the blaze. The fire is under control at this time and no injuries were reported, fortunately.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.