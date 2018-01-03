Sen. Scott attempts “alternative transportation method” in snow

There’s plenty of work for Sen. Tim Scott to do in Washington, D.C.

However, the South Carolina lawmaker won’t be able to make it back. Sen. Scott recently tweeted tweeted a video of himself riding a boogie board while being pulled by a vehicle. Unfortunately, Sen. Scott took a spill on the street just as the driver was preparing to turn around.

Flights from Charleston to D.C. cancelled. Alternative transportation methods unsuccessful. #BoogieBoardsAreForTheBeach pic.twitter.com/z0fZquqNuB — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 3, 2018

“Don’t hurt yourself, Senator,” a person in the background cautioned Sen. Scott.

It was all in good fun for the North Charleston native. He even provided an audition tape for the Weather Channel in case he decides to take his talents away from Capitol Hill.

My Weather Channel audition. pic.twitter.com/XF2jeaesBP — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 3, 2018

Enjoy the snow, Senator!

