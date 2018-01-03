Sen. Scott attempts “alternative transportation method” in snow - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sen. Scott attempts “alternative transportation method” in snow

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Sen. Tim Scott falls after riding a boogie board down a street in Charleston. (Source: Tim Scott/Twitter) Sen. Tim Scott falls after riding a boogie board down a street in Charleston. (Source: Tim Scott/Twitter)
CHARLESTON, SC (WIS) -

There’s plenty of work for Sen. Tim Scott to do in Washington, D.C.

However, the South Carolina lawmaker won’t be able to make it back. Sen. Scott recently tweeted tweeted a video of himself riding a boogie board while being pulled by a vehicle. Unfortunately, Sen. Scott took a spill on the street just as the driver was preparing to turn around.

“Don’t hurt yourself, Senator,” a person in the background cautioned Sen. Scott.

It was all in good fun for the North Charleston native. He even provided an audition tape for the Weather Channel in case he decides to take his talents away from Capitol Hill.

Enjoy the snow, Senator!

