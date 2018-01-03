Jake Bentley has a burning question for Darius Rucker

Last season, Darius Rucker promised Gamecock Nation a free concert if South Carolina could finish the year with six wins in Will Muschamp’s inaugural season in Columbia.
They did.
This year, the Gamecocks finished the season by coming away with nine wins including a bowl win over Michigan and a second-place finish in the SEC East behind national championship contender Georgia. The marked improvement has had the Gamecocks smiling from ear to ear and looking forward to the next season. However, one Gamecock wanted to see if there was any way the county music star would pay another visit to the capital city.
Hey @dariusrucker , if 6 wins got us a concert in CLA, does 9 wins get us a concert in Willy B?? ??
Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff championship game.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley throws a pass against Michigan during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
For Gamecock fans, the outcome of the game looked as gloomy as the weather in Tampa early on. However, South Carolina rallied in the second half posting 23 unanswered points to come away with a 26-19 win over Michigan.
