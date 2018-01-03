Jake Bentley has a burning question for Darius Rucker

Last season, Darius Rucker promised Gamecock Nation a free concert if South Carolina could finish the year with six wins in Will Muschamp’s inaugural season in Columbia.

They did.

This year, the Gamecocks finished the season by coming away with nine wins including a bowl win over Michigan and a second-place finish in the SEC East behind national championship contender Georgia. The marked improvement has had the Gamecocks smiling from ear to ear and looking forward to the next season. However, one Gamecock wanted to see if there was any way the county music star would pay another visit to the capital city.

Hey @dariusrucker , if 6 wins got us a concert in CLA, does 9 wins get us a concert in Willy B?? ?? — Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) January 3, 2018

At this point, Rucker has not replied publicly. However, it’s a pretty valid question. After all, who doesn’t like a free concert?

